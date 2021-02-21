Sunday, February 21, 2021
61.1 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Bond hearing set for Villager’s daughter who allegedly pointed gun at neighbors

Meta Minton

Heather Saunders

A bond hearing is scheduled this week for a Villager’s daughter arrested last year after allegedly pointing a gun at neighbors.

Heather Lynn Saunders, 33, has been lodged since Feb. 6 at the Lake County Jail after a judge revoked her bond. If released, Saunders will “help her family at home,” according to a motion filed by Saunders’ attorney, Jaimie Washo Spivey. The Greensboro, N.C. native lives with her father at 715 Camelia Court in the Village of Country Club Hills.

Saunders had been arrested this past September after she allegedly pointed a shotgun at neighbors on the Historic Side of The Villages. She reportedly “racked” the shotgun and dared the neighbors to call police. She was arrested on two counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

While she was free on bond, she was arrested in January. She had been at the wheel of white 2010 Ford Mustang doing “donuts” in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart in Summerfield. She was found to be in possession of marijuana. Shortly after that incident, an order to revoke her bond was issued.

The bond hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday before Judge Richard Singeltary.

Related Articles

News

Residents divided sharply on value of gates in The Villages

If you think politics are a polarizing topic in The Villages, then don’t dare broach the subject of gates.
Read more
Health

6 more local COVID-19-related deaths as virus continues to slam Florida

Six more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as Florida reported 95 more fatalities and more than 5,000 new cases of the fast-spreading virus.
Read more
Crime

Villager sentenced in pajama-clad run from scene of attack on man friend

A 75-year-old Villager has been sentenced after fleeing barefoot and wearing pajamas from the scene of an attack on her man friend.
Read more
Crime

Former Premier Medical employee lands in jail after brawl at Burger King

A former employee at Premier Medical Associates in The Villages convicted in the theft of a prescription pad is serving jail time after a brawl at a Burger King restaurant.
Read more
Crime

Convicted sex offender registers permanent address in The Villages

A convicted sex offender has registered a permanent address in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Teen enters plea after picking up wallet containing $1,100

A teen who was arrested after picking up a wallet which contained $1,100 at a local Circle K has entered a plea in a criminal case in which she is facing a felony charge of grand theft.
Read more
News

Villages High School counselor among those recognized for excellence by Lake-Sumter State College

A Villages High School counselor was among five counselors who were honored recently by Lake-Sumter State College.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,678FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
61.1 ° F
62.6 °
59 °
72 %
2.9mph
1 %
Mon
76 °
Tue
67 °
Wed
73 °
Thu
75 °
Fri
68 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment