Bond hearing set for Villager’s daughter who allegedly pointed gun at neighbors

A bond hearing is scheduled this week for a Villager’s daughter arrested last year after allegedly pointing a gun at neighbors.

Heather Lynn Saunders, 33, has been lodged since Feb. 6 at the Lake County Jail after a judge revoked her bond. If released, Saunders will “help her family at home,” according to a motion filed by Saunders’ attorney, Jaimie Washo Spivey. The Greensboro, N.C. native lives with her father at 715 Camelia Court in the Village of Country Club Hills.

Saunders had been arrested this past September after she allegedly pointed a shotgun at neighbors on the Historic Side of The Villages. She reportedly “racked” the shotgun and dared the neighbors to call police. She was arrested on two counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

While she was free on bond, she was arrested in January. She had been at the wheel of white 2010 Ford Mustang doing “donuts” in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart in Summerfield. She was found to be in possession of marijuana. Shortly after that incident, an order to revoke her bond was issued.

The bond hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday before Judge Richard Singeltary.