A convicted sex offender has registered a permanent address in The Villages.

Peter Charles Deane, 62, earlier this month registered an address at 761 Artesia Ave. in the Village of Summerhill, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The property tax bill is mailed to a couple in Franklin, Tenn. They purchased the home last year for $225,000.

Deane was convicted in 1994 of continuous sexual abuse in Santa Clara, Calif.