Sunday, February 21, 2021
69.1 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Villages couple reports success in obtaining COVID-19 vaccinations

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

My wife and I got our first COVID-19 shot Saturday.  We went to Lake-Sumter State College the other side of Coleman. We arrived at 11:25 a.m. and were completely done by 11:55 am. All without getting out of the car.  We got on the list Jan. 13. They notified us on Feb 18th to make an appointment. after filling in the form on line, we were given a “Bar Code.” Then we chose an appointment time, took that to the site and bingo. We have to give the Safer Start Group our thanks. Other than a sore spot at the “injection site”  there were no side effects. Next shot on March 20. Everybody who hasn’t got their shot get on somebody’s list. They gave over a thousand shots at this location in one day. Lake Square Mall is very efficient also.

Len Boczkowski
Village of Palo Alto

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Get rid of the gates

A Village of Summerhill resident contends it’s time to get rid of the gates in The Villages because they serve no useful purpose. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Not wearing a mask was just the beginning

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident describes a disturbing incident involving a maskless man at a restaurant.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

There’s a reason we elected new commissioners

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, speaks out on impact fees and says there is a reason three new commissioners were elected in Sumter County.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Free money scheme

A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, decries a “free money” scheme in the U.S. House of Representatives
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager who served in Vietnam offers his thoughts

A Village of Gilchrist resident who served in Vietnam offers his thoughts on the state of our nation. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Daily Sun and Developer on attack with one-sided reporting

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident accuses The Villages Daily Sun of doing the Developer’s bidding with one-sided reporting.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Kathleen Cook’s Trump pity party

A reader from Colorado, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on a previous letter writer who spoke out about former President Trump.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,679FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
69.1 ° F
70 °
68 °
63 %
0.3mph
47 %
Mon
76 °
Tue
67 °
Wed
73 °
Thu
75 °
Fri
68 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment