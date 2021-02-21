Not wearing a mask was just the beginning

To the Editor:

Went to have lunch at L’il Bits Cafe (great breakfast and lunch.) As I was crossing the parking lot to enter the restaurant, a man came out to the parking lot, no mask. As he passed he cleared his nose and spit right there on the ground. Really?

Today with the COVID-19 virus spreading everywhere, a person should know better not to spit in public near anyone. What/who gives men the right to spit when and wherever they feel like it? In my mind a gentlemen, does not do that. Help stop the spread and be more conscious about your personal habits.

Marty White

Village of Springdale