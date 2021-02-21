Sunday, February 21, 2021
Not wearing a mask was just the beginning

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Went to have lunch at L’il Bits Cafe (great breakfast and lunch.) As I was crossing the parking lot to enter the restaurant, a man came out to the parking lot, no mask.  As he passed he cleared his nose and spit right there on the ground. Really?
Today with the COVID-19 virus spreading everywhere, a person should know better not to spit in public near anyone.  What/who gives men the right to spit when and wherever they feel like it? In my mind a gentlemen, does not do that.  Help stop the spread and be more conscious about your personal habits.

Marty White
Village of Springdale

 

