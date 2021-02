Brian Hendricks of the Village of Chatham scored his first hole-in-one on Monday, Feb. 15.

He shot it on Hole #3 of the Walnut Grove Executive Golf Course. The shot was witnessed by his wife Peggy and their good friends Keith and Karen Grenke of the Village of Springdale.

