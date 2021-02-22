Monday, February 22, 2021
24 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus strikes Villages Charter School again

Larry D. Croom

Twenty-four more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the death toll across the country topped 500,000 and the potentially deadly virus reared its head again at The Villages Charter School.

Fourteen of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County, seven lived in Sumter County and three were Lake County residents. They are among the 1,532 tri-county area deaths, the 30,595 in Florida and the 500,071 across the country.

The virus also hit The Villages Charter School again, with one student testing positive on Monday. That brings the total number of cases at the facility that largely educates children of the Developer’s family, Villages employees and those who work in various businesses in the sprawling retirement community to 66 since classes started in August 2020. That number represents 41.5 percent of the 159 cases reported in all Sumter County public schools.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,872,923 cases – an increase of 4,151 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 1,838,745 are residents. A total of 80,526 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 30,689 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 77,904 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 26 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 5 for a total of 3,989;
  • Leesburg up 6 for a total of 3,747;
  • Belleview up 6 for a total of 1,149;
  • Summerfield up 5 for a total of 1,706;
  • Lady Lake up 2 for a total of 1,425; and
  • Fruitland Park up 2 for a total of 654.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 58,888 – increase of 109
  • Deaths: 1,532
  • Hospitalizations: 3,442

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 7,774 – increase of 6
  • Deaths: 233
  • Hospitalizations: 499
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,650), Wildwood (925), Bushnell (845), Coleman (825) and Oxford (446).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 24,030 – increase of 52
  • Deaths: 544
  • Hospitalizations: 1,250
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,286), Leesburg (3,747), Eustis (2,138), Mount Dora (1,824) and Tavares (1,767). The Villages also is reporting 162 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 27,084 – increase of 51
  • Deaths: 755
  • Hospitalizations: 1,693
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (19,926), Summerfield (1,706), Dunnellon (1,232), Belleview (1,149) and Silver Springs (552). The Villages also is reporting 177 cases.

