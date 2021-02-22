Fruitland Park man with previous DUIs jailed on fourth drunk driving charge

A Fruitland Park man with three previous drunk driving arrests was jailed on his fourth charge of driving under the influence after running a red light.

Jerry Lee Stanage, 39, had been driving a white Ford pickup at about 9 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Berckman Street in Fruitland Park when he ran a red light, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. During a traffic stop, a deputy noticed Stanage had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

During field sobriety exercises, Stanage complained he was having “balance issues” and wanted to stop. He refused to provide a breath sample. A check revealed he has three previous DUI convictions.

Stanage was arrested on a felony charge of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor charge of failure to submit to a breath test and ticketed for running a red light.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $6,000 bond.