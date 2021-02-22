Indiana woman arrested on charge of driving under the influence

An Indiana woman was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence following a crash in Wildwood.

Kathy Jo Debold, 55, of Crown Point, Ind. had been involved in a crash at about 2 p.m. Saturday at 6 Grove Trail in Wildwood. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy who arrived on the scene to investigate the accident noted that Debold had “glossy eyes and slowed speech,” according to an arrest report.

Debold had trouble maintaining her balance during field sobriety exercises. She submitted to a breath test, but the test registered zero. She supplied a urine sample upon request.

She was arrested on charges of DUI and having no valid driver’s license. She was also ticketed for no proof of insurance and careless driving.

A check revealed she had previously been arrested on a DUI charge in Lake County, Ind. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,500 bond.