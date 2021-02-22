Monday, February 22, 2021
Man from Mexico without driver’s license arrested near entrance to Village of Fenney

Meta Minton

Fredy Cesar Garnica Chavez

A man from Mexico without a driver’s license was arrested near the entrance to the Village of Fenney.

Fredy Cesar Garnica Chavez, 45, who lives in Wildwood, was driving a red 2009 Nissan Altima on Warm Springs Avenue near County Road 513 at about 7:30 p.m. Friday when a police officer ran the license plate and discovered it belong on a white 2007 Cadillac SUV, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Chavez presented the officer with what he claimed was a Mexican driver’s license he said had been mailed to him by his father in Mexico.

A computer check of his information revealed that he did not have a driver’s license, and he never had one issued,” the officer wrote in the report.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

