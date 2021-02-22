Monday, February 22, 2021
Nannette Joy Johnston

Staff Report

Nanette Joy Johnston

Nannette Joy Johnston, 80, of the Villages, FL passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

Nannette was born in Mapleton, Iowa on December 13, 1940 to Norma (Thompson) and Ronald Parker. She was employed as a loan processor with the Banking Industry. Nannette also enjoyed helping people by working as a Real Estate Agent. She taught a Bible Study Class for children at her church in California. She loved spending time with children and most of all her own children and grandchildren.

Nannette is survived by her husband, Kenneth E. Johnston of 45 years. Two daughters from a previous marriage, Tracey Durham, Debra Harrington; stepdaughter, Katherine Johnston; 2 stepsons, Bret Johnston, Bart Johnston; 13 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 1 brother and 2 sisters. She was preceded in death by both of her Parents.

There will be a Celebration of Life in there near future with a private Inurnment at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Leesburg, FL. In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her name to Compassionate Care Hospice 900 Main St. Suite 208, The Villages, FL 32159 or First Baptist Church of The Villages 16035 SE 79th Clearview Ave. The Villages, FL 32162.

