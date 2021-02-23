Tuesday, February 23, 2021
75.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Alice Faye Markham

Staff Report

Alice Markham

Alice Faye Markham, age 80, died peacefully at home on February 12, 2021, in Summerfield, FL. She was born June 30, 1940 in Burnwell, WV to parents Edgil C. and Reba McKnight Marcum.

Alice was a Registered Nurse with a passion for Long Term Care. She held many positions in healthcare as a CNA, LPN and RN. She retired at age 77 from The Villages Rehab and Nursing Center as Director of Nursing.

Alice is survived by children, Marvin, Jr. (Kim), Marietta, GA, Terry Markham (Judy), Grand Island, FL, and Melissa Easter (Richard), Cottageville, WV. Grandchildren, Kiersten Rogers, Marvin Markham, III, Candice Ray, Talia Baer, Tyler Markham, Cortney Gandee, Daniel Easter, Chase Lanzendorf, Rachael Lanzendorf, Logan Markham, Cody Grimmett, Annika Lanzendorf and 13 Great-Grandchildren. Sisters, Norma Miller and Shirl Harvey, Grove City, OH. Sister-in-law, Carolyn Campbell, Cumming, GA and her precious dog, Pearl.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin D. Markham, daughters Dee Ann Markham and Nicole Lanzendorf, sister Sue Scites, brother, Bill Marcum and Great Grandson, Michael Gandee.

Alice will be cremated per her wishes. A private family ceremony will take place.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Dr. Frederick Lee Colvard

Fred Colvard spent 40-plus years working in educational systems in West Virginia, Ohio, Wisconsin and Florida. He was a staple to education in Lake County – coach, teacher, principal, deputy superintendent – and he helped to build the first school in The Villages years ago.
Read more
Obituaries

John W. Joseph

John Joseph He leaves behind many special friends on the Pennecamp loop, where he served as president of the PenneLoafers social group for four years.
Read more
Obituaries

Eugene Henry Achenbach

Eugene Achenbach was interested in boating, photography, and astronomy. Later in life, he enjoyed traveling.
Read more
Obituaries

Stephen P. Tremblay

Steve Tremblay proudly served in both the Massachusetts and New Jersey National Guard in his youth and was a true animal lover. He was especially fond of several cocker spaniels he and his wife, Kathy, welcomed into their home over the years.
Read more
Obituaries

Linda G. Blazek

Linda moved to The Villages in 2012 from Shippensburg, PA. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and enjoyed many social clubs and activities here including tap dancing and dancing at The Square.
Read more
Obituaries

Judith (Judi) Marie Wigley

Judi Wigley enjoyed bowling, golfing, reading and spending time with her family and friends.
Read more
Obituaries

Pamela Lee Roebuck

Pamela Roebuck, a resident of The Villages, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, at the age of 76.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,692FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
75.5 ° F
77 °
74 °
41 %
3.2mph
20 %
Tue
74 °
Wed
77 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
84 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment