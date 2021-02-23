Alice Faye Markham, age 80, died peacefully at home on February 12, 2021, in Summerfield, FL. She was born June 30, 1940 in Burnwell, WV to parents Edgil C. and Reba McKnight Marcum.

Alice was a Registered Nurse with a passion for Long Term Care. She held many positions in healthcare as a CNA, LPN and RN. She retired at age 77 from The Villages Rehab and Nursing Center as Director of Nursing.

Alice is survived by children, Marvin, Jr. (Kim), Marietta, GA, Terry Markham (Judy), Grand Island, FL, and Melissa Easter (Richard), Cottageville, WV. Grandchildren, Kiersten Rogers, Marvin Markham, III, Candice Ray, Talia Baer, Tyler Markham, Cortney Gandee, Daniel Easter, Chase Lanzendorf, Rachael Lanzendorf, Logan Markham, Cody Grimmett, Annika Lanzendorf and 13 Great-Grandchildren. Sisters, Norma Miller and Shirl Harvey, Grove City, OH. Sister-in-law, Carolyn Campbell, Cumming, GA and her precious dog, Pearl.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin D. Markham, daughters Dee Ann Markham and Nicole Lanzendorf, sister Sue Scites, brother, Bill Marcum and Great Grandson, Michael Gandee.

Alice will be cremated per her wishes. A private family ceremony will take place.