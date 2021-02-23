Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Mayor expresses reservations about high-density rental community in Wildwood

Marv Balousek

Construction could begin soon at Village Pointe, a 335-unit rental community planned on about 28 acres west of Powell Road and north of Cleveland Avenue, also known as County Road 466A.

Wildwood commissioners Monday gave final approval to a comprehensive plan amendment and high-density zoning for the project. Plans for the large-scale development have been reviewed by the state.

Village Pointe is expected to include a mix of housing styles including villas, townhomes and apartments, according to Linda Stewart, a planner with Morris Engineering and Consulting of Sarasota.

The project was approved by a 4-1 vote, with Mayor Ed Wolf expressing reservations about the high-density zoning. He said crowding nine to 12 single-family homes per acre could create a difficult situation.

“I’d like to see some safeguards on this,” he said.

Wolf asked whether commissioners could challenge the project when the site plan is reviewed. City Manager Jason McHugh said if the developer follows city guidelines, it would be difficult to challenge the site plan.

Traffic signals may be installed at Powell Road and Inspiration Drive, north of CR 466A, which will be the main entrance to Village Pointe. Intersection improvements also may be required at Powell Road and U.S. 301.

Nearly 100 students could be added to Wildwood schools from the multi-family development, which also is expected to generate 1,519 daily trips, according to a traffic study.

Village Pointe is one of three large rental communities planned along Powell Road.

Construction is under way at Wildwood Preserve, a 126-apartment project on Powell Road across from Millennium Park.

A $110-million mixed-use development by Blount Development Group north of County Road 44A and west of Powell Road behind the Wildwood Community Center was approved last month. The community is expected to have at least 320 apartments plus senior independent living units and medical office buildings on 36 acres.

