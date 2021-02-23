Sumter sheriff seeking help in nabbing bandit who ripped off Lowe’s near The Villages

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a bandit who recently targeted a Lowe’s Home Improvement store located just outside The Villages.

The man pictured above entered the store, located at 13705 U.S. Hwy. 441 in the Lady Lake portion of Sumter County, on Nov. 9 and selected power tools and Yeti coolers valued at more than $800. He then left the store without attempting to pay for the items, a sheriff’s office report states.

The thief was seen on surveillance video traveling to and from the store in a gray Toyota Avalon with an unknown Florida license plate. Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact Sumter County Detective J. Binegar at (352) 793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Those calling Crimeline should reference case number 702.