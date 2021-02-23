Tuesday, February 23, 2021
The Developer won’t suffer

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

When I moved here back in 2013 I was told the exact same thing by my Properties of The Villages sales rep – no building past 44.
Well as we all know that was just WRONG!
Personally I agree that the Developer should shoulder the FULL rate of the impact fees as they will absolutely pass it on to new homebuyers and to ensure this I voted for the “EMS” team in the recent county election for County Commissioner.
As far as the Daily Sun article that The Villages economy will suddenly stop, that’s false also as it seems now that many people from the north are relocating here to have The Villages “Lifestyle.” As long as that’s available, the Developer will never financially struggle the way other residents of Sumter County will because of the 25 percent tax increase they are forced to pay on a fixed income

Tony Franzolin
Village of Pennecamp

 

