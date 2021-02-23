Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Letters to the Editor

The right thing to do is increase impact fees

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It really troubles me to see all the propaganda  being put out in recently in The Villages Daily Sun regarding the Sumter County property tax issues. (Guess who owns the paper.)
The Villages is doing incredibly well and is on track to reach almost 200,000 people in the next 10 years.
The family and their contractors are taking it to the bank in pickup trucks.
It’s really cynical to hear them pleading “potential financial distress” or even more hypocritical, using “straw men” to do so.
The only practical way for us to keep this issue under control is for Sumter County to increase the impact fees on new properties being built to provide the necessary services for these new properties (i.e. roads etc.)
If you’re looking for examples of potential future problems, take a look at what the hundreds of dump trucks going back and forth to the new construction areas are doing to U.S. 301.
You and I are going to end up repairing or resurfacing these roads (as well as Morse Boulevard south of State Road 44) when we all know the overwhelming wear is being caused by vehicles servicing the builder’s new construction areas.
The right thing to do is for the county to increase impact fees and the builder to pass these fees through to the new homeowners.
If this happened, there would be no effect on growth or jobs and the cost increase to new buyers would be less than 1 percent.
You don’t really think a new buyer will walk away for a 1 percent increase?
I think not!

Kenyon Stubbs
Village of Hillsborough

 

