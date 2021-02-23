To the Editor:

It’s clear to me that we need a new Constitutional amendment.

The impeachment process needs to be changed for us to have any hope of removing the bad actors from office.

With two-thirds of the U.S. Senate required to find even the guiltiest of office holders accountable for their transgressions, it is as clear as water that the political quislings to their own parties will never convict a member of that party, no matter how guilty.

I suggest we take the trial out of the over-politicized Senate’s hands and let the “apolitical” Supreme Court adjudicate the proceedings. They are, after all, the judicial branch of the carefully balanced power constitutional system. This of course will take a Constitutional amendment.

Art Cavaliere

Village of St. Charles