Wildwood woman nabbed on drug charges after caught sleeping in vacant residence

Larry D. Croom

Makayla Sharday Grady

A Wildwood woman was arrested Monday night after she was caught sleeping on an air mattress in a vacant Ocala residence.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy was investigating a burglary on Fir Trail when he located 32-year-old Makayla Sharday Grady in the home, which was supposed to be vacant because the homeowner was out of state. The deputy read Grady her rights and asked her questions about the burglary. She said she had a purse and backpack near where she was sleeping, a sheriff’s office report states.

The deputy collected drug paraphernalia scattered inside the residence, including two glass pipes next to the air mattress where Grady had been sleeping. He also located a pink “Frozen”-themed backpack containing a small plastic baggie with multiple white round pills, the report says.

Grady admitted that the backpack belonged to her and claimed the pills were muscle relaxers she had gotten from her cousin because of a recent leg injury. She said she didn’t have a prescription for the pills and also claimed ownership of one of the glass pipes, which she said she used for smoking marijuana, the report says.

After the pills field-tested positive for MDMA, Grady, who lives at 320 S. Gamble St. in Wildwood, was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession and/or use of drug equipment and held on $3,000 bond. Her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

