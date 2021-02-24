Wednesday, February 24, 2021
83-year-old Villager jailed without bond after violating his probation

Meta Minton

Michael Rodriguez

An 83-year-old Villager has been jailed without bond after violating his probation.

Michael Rodriguez was booked Tuesday afternoon at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Rodriguez had originally been arrested March 25 after a violent confrontation with his wife of 10 years. She had wanted to leave their home on Princeton Place in the Village of Mallory Square, however Rodriguez did not want her to leave due to fears of the spread of the Coronavirus. He slapped her and then went to the bedroom to retrieve a gun, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He pointed the gun at her and hit her with the butt of the firearm. He was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and depriving use of 911.

Four days later he was jailed again after he violated a court order ordering him to stay away from his wife. He had called her and left her a voicemail.

Rodriguez landed in jail for the third time after he was arrested July 10 while paying a visit to his wife. They both told the deputy they thought the no contact order was no longer in force because the wife had gone to court and had an injunction dismissed. They were told the no contact was still in effect.

