Framers did not want population centers to control the country

To the Editor:

The American organization is a federal system. We vote for statewide offices (governor,

Congressional offices, etc.) by popular vote. Nationally, we vote as states. The framers did not want Philadelphia and New York to control all issues since most of the country was agricultural. If we voted for President with popular vote, California, New York and maybe Illinois would determine everything and the entire “fly over country” would be disenfranchised. By popular vote there is no way the population in the smaller states would count for anything effectively. Los Angeles, San Diego and New York City would overwhelm everyone else.

Virginia Mauldin

Village of Poinciana