Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Lady Lake town manager candidate to attend Monday night’s commission meeting

Meta Minton

William Lawrence

The latest candidate for Lady Lake town manager will attend Monday night’s commission meeting where a contract for his employment could be finalized.

Last week, commissioners agreed to extend an offer to William Lawrence, city manager in Bowling Green, Fla. He has agreed to a $120,000 annual salary and would relocate to within a 30-mile radius of Lady Lake within four weeks of signing an employment contract. The only sticking point appears to be his request for a $500 monthly car allowance. The commissioners have previously held the line on such requests, indicating a town vehicle is available for use by the town manager.

The commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Lady Lake Town Hall.

Earlier this month, the commission made an offer to Kenneth City Town Manager Matthew Campbell. Negotiations with Campbell hit rough waters when he asked for perks like bringing his dog to work, flex time and continuing to live in Wesley Chapel. Campbell later withdrew from consideration.

Thad Carroll, head of the town’s growth management department, has been serving as interim town manager.

In December 2019, Town Manager Kris Kollgaard asked then-Police Chief Chris McKinstry for his resignation and it soured her relationship with some of the commissioners. She had worked a deal to combine the town clerk and town manager jobs for an annual salary of $140,967 and that was another point of contention. When Kollgaard left she walked out the door with $54,216 in severance pay. The former police chief filed a lawsuit claiming age discrimination.The lawsuit against the town is still pending.

