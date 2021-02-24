Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Social distancing will be encouraged at Strawberry Festival at Brownwood

Staff Report

The Strawberry Festival will be held Friday at Brownwood despite concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus.

The festival will take place between 4 and 9 p.m. and will feature market and food vendors, hayrides and the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show.

Masks are not required, but The Villages “advocates” social distancing, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control.

The Strawberry Festival is funded in part by a Tourism Development Tax Grant awarded by the Sumter County Board of Commissioners.

Performers at this year’s Strawberry Festival will include The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps, the Prime Time Twirlers, The Villages Cheerleaders and Clown Alley #179

