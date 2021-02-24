Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Tip leads to arrest of suspect with drugs at hotel in The Villages

Meta Minton

John David Newell

A 23-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested with drugs at a hotel in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Lady Lake police received a tip Monday morning that John David Newell, who lives at 1701 Hilton Head Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, was at the Comfort Inn & Suites on Avenida Central and was wanted on a Lake County warrant.

Newell was in a first floor bathroom at the hotel and surrendered to police. He was found to be in possession of a zipper bag that held fentanyl, marijuana, methamphetamine and a syringe.

Newell was wanted on a warrant charging him with battery. The warrant indicated that Newell has been charged in a Feb. 8 brawl with the mother of his child at his home in The Villages. Newell reportedly became enraged because he believed the woman was wearing his shirt so he tried to forcibly remove it from her.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $16,000 bond.

Newell was arrested last year after he got into an altercation with his grandmother because he was not allowed to use the golf cart.

Newell had been arrested after allegedly threatening the mother of his baby with a butcher knife in 2019 during an altercation on the Historic Side of The Villages.

In 2016, Newell was arrested after damaging his uncle’s golf cart, also on the Historic Side of The Villages.

