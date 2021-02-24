Village of Monarch Grove man says he would have stayed in Ohio

To the Editor:

I am a veteran and have been around the world I chose out of all the places to live I chose here. Had I known what I know now I would have stayed in Ohio. I’m wondering why we have such hate for our elected officials and each other.

We are on the back nine of our lives we are supposed to be role models not haters. So I want to remind you of something if we erase our history, whether it be good or bad, how do we continue to grow as far as politics are concerned. We need to look at results before we condemn.

Tony Taylor

Village of Monarch Grove