Accident in roundabout shuts down southbound traffic on Morse Boulevard bridge

An accident in a roundabout shut down southbound traffic early Thursday morning on the Morse Boulevard bridge at Lake Sumter.

The accident occurred at about 6 a.m. in the roundabout south of County Road 466 and on the north side of the bridge. A landscaping truck with pine straw was on the inside lane of the roundabout when a car crashed into the rear of the vehicle.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies and The Villages Public Safety Department were at the scene. There were no injuries. The driver of the car was ticketed on a charge of following too closely.