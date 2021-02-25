Thursday, February 25, 2021
56 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Accident in roundabout shuts down southbound traffic on Morse Boulevard bridge

Ron Clark

An accident in a roundabout shut down southbound traffic early Thursday morning on the Morse Boulevard bridge at Lake Sumter.

A crash early Thursday morning shut down the bridge at Lake Sumter Landing.

The accident occurred at about 6 a.m. in the roundabout south of County Road 466 and on the north side of the bridge. A landscaping truck with pine straw was on the inside lane of the roundabout when a car crashed into the rear of the vehicle.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies and The Villages Public Safety Department were at the scene. There were no injuries. The driver of the car was ticketed on a charge of following too closely.

Related Articles

News

Jennifer Parr to testify in trial involving breakaway sales representatives

Villages Vice President Jennifer Parr will take the stand in April in a federal trial involving former Properties of The Villages sales representatives who broke away to form their own competing real estate venture.
Read more
Health

7 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus slams The Villages and charter school

Seven more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the virus continued to slam Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and The Villages Charter school.
Read more
News

Social distancing will be encouraged at Strawberry Festival at Brownwood

The Strawberry Festival will be held Friday at Brownwood despite concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus.
Read more
Crime

83-year-old Villager jailed without bond after violating his probation

An 83-year-old Villager has been jailed without bond after violating his probation.
Read more
News

Sumter County’s development services director has died at age 56

Longtime Sumter County development services director Karl Holley has died. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man arrested in alleged dispute with cook at Waffle House

A Wildwood man has been arrested in an alleged dispute with a cook at Waffle House on State Road 44.
Read more
Crime

Tip leads to arrest of suspect with drugs at hotel in The Villages

A 23-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested with drugs at a hotel in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,697FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
56 ° F
58 °
53 °
88 %
1.2mph
1 %
Thu
78 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
83 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment