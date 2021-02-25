Thursday, February 25, 2021
Ronald Everett Marten

Staff Report

Ronald Marten

Ronald Everett Marten, age 88, went into the arms of Jesus on February 4,2021.

Ron enjoyed his military time; Ron was in the Navy from 14 March of 1951 to 13 March 1955. Then he went into the Air Force, 18 June 1979 to 17 June 1983. Ron started the vet’s memorial at Spruce Creek; he also started the newsletter there. He also belonged to NARF and the Michigan Club. Ron enjoyed traveling. Ron went on the Honor Flight. Ron was a member of the First Christian Church in Homosassa Florida.

Ron was a twin, his brother Donald Everett Marten has passed, along with sister, Stella Reinhardt, and Dad, Everett Marten, and Mom, Stella Perry.Survivors are his wife Geraldine Marten and his children: William (Debbie) Ritchie, from Michigan; Annie (Cass) Grajewski, from NC; Ronda Sivils, from Michigan; Patty (Dennis) Heck, from Michigan, Jeff (Janet) Marten from OH. Also survived by many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

Celebration of Life will be held, Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10am. Services will be held at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. Ron will be laid to Rest at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.

