Sumter County residents duped by commissioners

To the Editor:

I hope Sumter County residents are realizing how we were duped as voters by Gary Search and Oren Miller. These two mislead voters into believing they were in favor of a Republican agenda. As it turns out, they are both failed Democrats, trying to regain favor with the Democrat party by meeting with The Villages Democrat Club, and pushing that club’s agenda.

Shame on both of you for your hypocrisy, it is going to backfire in your faces! Your misrepresentations will again prove you as failures. A dubious distinction, failing as both a Democrat and Republican!

Mark Goodwin

Bridgeport at Miona Shores