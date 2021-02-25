Thursday, February 25, 2021
73.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Sumter County residents duped by commissioners

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I hope Sumter County residents are realizing how we were duped as voters by Gary Search and Oren Miller. These two mislead voters into believing they were in favor of a Republican agenda.  As it turns out, they are both failed Democrats, trying to regain favor with the Democrat party by meeting with The Villages Democrat Club, and pushing that club’s agenda.
Shame on both of you for your hypocrisy, it is going to backfire in your faces!  Your misrepresentations will again prove you as failures. A dubious distinction, failing as both a Democrat and Republican!

Mark Goodwin
Bridgeport at Miona Shores

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Newcomers should not have to be subsidized by residents

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident argues that newcomers should not have to be subsidized by long-time residents of The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Village of Monarch Grove man says he would have stayed in Ohio

A Village of Monarch Grove resident says he would have stayed in Ohio if he knew now what he didn’t know then. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Framers did not want population centers to control the country

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the framers did not want population centers to control the country.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The right thing to do is increase impact fees

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough resident takes a look at the Sumter County situation and concludes the right thing to do is for the county to increase impact fees and the builder to pass these fees through to the new homeowners.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

We need a new Constitutional amendment

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the U.S. Senate is not up to its designated role in the impeachment process. He suggests an alternative approach.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Developer won’t suffer

A Village of Pennecamp resident recalls the line he was sold when he bought his home in 2013. He has little sympathy for the Developer’s propaganda of doom and gloom when it comes to impact fees. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What happened in Texas and why?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident warns you can’t blame the windmills for what happened in Texas. Blame the people who are supposed to be running the state.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,698FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
73.2 ° F
75 °
71 °
56 %
1.3mph
1 %
Thu
78 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
83 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment