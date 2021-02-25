Thursday, February 25, 2021
79 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Village of DeSoto resident tired of complaints from those north of State Road 44

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Personally am very tired of the articles that highlight complaints about the development south of State Road 44 and the “25 percent” tax increase. This “I’ve got mine, too bad for you” attitude is sad.
Recently read such a comment from a former New Jersey resident. If you think it’s too expensive here in The Villages, move elsewhere and pay less. The taxes we pay here are very reasonable, even with the increase. Didn’t hear any of you complaining for the years when no rate increases were advanced.
If you’d bothered to read the details of what those funds are being used for, you’d find replacement of and new police stations, fire stations, etc. that were needed. I listened to the budget details as presented during the discussion of the rate increases and felt confident that the expenditures were necessary and appropriate.
And a new hospital would be a very welcome addition for all of us. It’s a VERY expensive capital expenditure and one that should be encouraged. The shifting of tax rates to medical facilities and businesses just discourages needed development and will impact all future property values and our safety. Stop this short-sightedness.

Carol Raimer
Village of DeSoto

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Keep the gates

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident argues the gates are essential to the safety of golf cart operators.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Sumter County residents duped by commissioners

A Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Sumter County residents were duped by two of their commissioners.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Newcomers should not have to be subsidized by residents

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident argues that newcomers should not have to be subsidized by long-time residents of The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Village of Monarch Grove man says he would have stayed in Ohio

A Village of Monarch Grove resident says he would have stayed in Ohio if he knew now what he didn’t know then. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Framers did not want population centers to control the country

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the framers did not want population centers to control the country.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The right thing to do is increase impact fees

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough resident takes a look at the Sumter County situation and concludes the right thing to do is for the county to increase impact fees and the builder to pass these fees through to the new homeowners.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

We need a new Constitutional amendment

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the U.S. Senate is not up to its designated role in the impeachment process. He suggests an alternative approach.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,698FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
79 ° F
80 °
78 °
41 %
3.2mph
1 %
Thu
78 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
83 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment