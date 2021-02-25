Villages firefighters battle early morning mobile home blaze on U.S. 301

Villages firefighters battled a blaze that destroyed a mobile home early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters from The Villages Public Safety Department responded to the fire on U.S. 301 at County Road 105 at about 4:39 a.m. after a 911 caller reported the incident. Crews from Station 40 arrived to find a two-story abandoned house fully involved with flames extending through the roof, a report states.

Power lines were down on the south side of the building and the north side of the building was exposed. All lanes of U.S. 301 were shut down during the fire.

No was in the building at the time of the fire, which remains under investigation. Multiple Villages units responded to the blaze, along with engines from Sumter County Fire & EMS.