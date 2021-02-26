Friday, February 26, 2021
82.1 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Eliminate the Electoral College

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In her Letter to the Editor, Virginia Mauldin is in favor of keeping the electoral college. She tells us why the founding fathers supposedly wanted it. She fails to mention that the original electoral college (Article II, Section 1), which failed, due to flaws, was designed to keep despots out of office. I would suggest she read Hamilton’s Federalist Paper 68. Plus, George Washington warned us in his farewell address about the evils of political parties. His words have come true today. In 1803, 27 years after our Constitution was written, Amendment 12 replaced Article II, Section 1.
Ms. Mauldin also stated, “The framers did not want Philadelphia & New York to control all issues…” The framers also didn’t want Ms. Mauldin to vote, but as we grew, we got wiser, and made changes.
Is it OK for smaller states to control the larger states? What’s the difference between a tyrannical majority and a tyrannical minority? Big state Montana has a population of roughly 600,000 people. Tiny state of Delaware has roughly 1.2 million people. Yet Delaware still has the same number of representatives as Wyoming, when clearly, they should have more. Is it OK for Montana to basically disenfranchise 600,000 Delaware voters? Shouldn’t California have at least 68-70 more Representatives, which would add to the Electoral College total?
People vote, land does not. Eliminate the Electoral College, as even the most rural areas get the news at the same time these days.

Ron Smiley
Village of Buttonwood

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Why should current residents cover the costs?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident questions why current residents should cover costs that new homebuyers should be covering?
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Village of DeSoto resident tired of complaints from those north of State Road 44

A Village of DeSoto resident is tired of complaints from those north of State Road 44. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Keep the gates

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident argues the gates are essential to the safety of golf cart operators.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Sumter County residents duped by commissioners

A Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Sumter County residents were duped by two of their commissioners.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Newcomers should not have to be subsidized by residents

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident argues that newcomers should not have to be subsidized by long-time residents of The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Village of Monarch Grove man says he would have stayed in Ohio

A Village of Monarch Grove resident says he would have stayed in Ohio if he knew now what he didn’t know then. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Framers did not want population centers to control the country

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the framers did not want population centers to control the country.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,702FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
82.1 ° F
83 °
80.6 °
39 %
1.9mph
1 %
Fri
82 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
71 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment