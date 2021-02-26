To the Editor:

In her Letter to the Editor, Virginia Mauldin is in favor of keeping the electoral college. She tells us why the founding fathers supposedly wanted it. She fails to mention that the original electoral college (Article II, Section 1), which failed, due to flaws, was designed to keep despots out of office. I would suggest she read Hamilton’s Federalist Paper 68. Plus, George Washington warned us in his farewell address about the evils of political parties. His words have come true today. In 1803, 27 years after our Constitution was written, Amendment 12 replaced Article II, Section 1.

Ms. Mauldin also stated, “The framers did not want Philadelphia & New York to control all issues…” The framers also didn’t want Ms. Mauldin to vote, but as we grew, we got wiser, and made changes.

Is it OK for smaller states to control the larger states? What’s the difference between a tyrannical majority and a tyrannical minority? Big state Montana has a population of roughly 600,000 people. Tiny state of Delaware has roughly 1.2 million people. Yet Delaware still has the same number of representatives as Wyoming, when clearly, they should have more. Is it OK for Montana to basically disenfranchise 600,000 Delaware voters? Shouldn’t California have at least 68-70 more Representatives, which would add to the Electoral College total?

People vote, land does not. Eliminate the Electoral College, as even the most rural areas get the news at the same time these days.

Ron Smiley

Village of Buttonwood