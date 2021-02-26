Meta is the very nice lady who agreed to put my meanderings on her digital newspaper. She risks her literary reputation each week so I have always endeavored to send one every Thursday. I usually compete it either late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. This week has been a problem as we decided to do an “easy” move this week. Unfortunately, it was not as easy as it seemed. One of the “seems” being the fact that we are not as young as we used to be. I realize that nobody in the world is as young as they used to be. However, we are in one of the top brackets in that area. As a result, gathering and packing appeared to be very slow.

I urged The Blonde in the house on as best I could. It is true, I will admit, that we couldn’t pack the mighty box loads as in the past. Thus, for me to carry them, they had to be lighter and smaller or both. That meant that more trips had to be taken in our vehicle that is not one of the larger carrying vehicles around. I had wanted to get a nice big pick-up the last time we purchased a family vehicle, but I was out voted. I did not mention “I told you so” on this as we progressed. Matters were edgy enough as it was. It is amazing how much stuff a twosome can gather in just five months. In fact, it seems that we brought over clothes, dishes and other items that have found a reproduction mode about which neither of us knew anything.

Time does fly when you are busy – in our case while moving. First Saturday evaporated, then Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and before you knew one could breathe, it was late Thursday afternoon and no column for Meta. Now, I did have some excuse as I spent a bit of time on Thursday morning visiting my chiropractor due to the Saturday-Thursday activities. The chiropractor did his best “tsk-tsk” and slapped me around so that I could walk straight again. I will have to go back next Monday to make certain that I haven’t fallen apart once again due to the putting away the stuff we brought over on the Saturday-Thursday bit. I assume that everyone knows that there are two parts to a move – either one of which can cause unrest in a marriage. In addition, I felt bad in not having completed a column for Meta.

In case anybody happens to be wondering, we did not move any furniture. We had a quality local mover for that. If we hadn’t, it would have taken more than one chiropractor to put me back together. I mean the Blond can’t help me lift the Fridge like she could in the old days. You need to remember the “Top Bracket” syndrome that I mentioned above. Don’t say anything if you see her, but I doubt that she will be able to move the heavy furniture that the TV’s are on so I can connect them to cable. (We have always had a division of labor in our family.)

Thus, I believe that you can easily understand my dilemma on a Thursday evening without a column written.

Sorry, Meta!

Villager Barry Evans is a columnist for Villages-News.com