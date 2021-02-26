Second person arrested in brawl at Waffle House in Wildwood

A second person has been arrested in a brawl which occurred earlier this year at the Waffle House restaurant in Wildwood.

Ethel Denese Coleman, 54, was taken into custody on a charge of battery at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday at her home on County Road 470 in Lake Panasoffkee. Her arrest came two days after 37-year-old Jayson Tyrone Fluitt of Wildwood was arrested in connection with the same New Year’s Day altercation at the restaurant.

Coleman and Fluitt went to the restaurant on State Road 44 at about 3:30 a.m. and Fluitt spotted the cook on duty in the kitchen and immediately said he did not want that individual preparing his food, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Video surveillance showed Coleman and Fluitt approach the counter, lean over a partition while pointing and yelling. Coleman walked behind the counter and and tried to fight with a restaurant employee. Coleman smacked the hand of an employee, spilling her drink. Coleman then grabbed the woman by the hair and dragged her outside, leaving abrasions on both her arms. She and Fluitt fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

Coleman was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.