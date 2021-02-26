Villager arrested on stalking charge after allegedly harassing estranged girlfriend

A Villager was arrested on a stalking charge after allegedly harassing his estranged girlfriend.

Christopher John Drennen, 62, was arrested shortly after noon Thursday at his residence in The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. His address was redacted from the arrest report.

His estranged girlfriend contacted law enforcement after he was banging on her bedroom window and yelling at about 6 a.m. Wednesday. He had been there earlier in the week causing a disturbance and had been trespassed from the property. She had already been in touch with the sheriff’s office due to numerous text messages he had sent to her and vulgar voice messages.

She sent him the following email on Feb. 21:

“Please leave me alone

Please do not talk to me

Please do not call me

Please do not text me

Please do not email me

This is harassment and I am asking you to stop”

She and the Iowa native had been in a “romantic and intimate relationship” since this past September.

Drennen was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.