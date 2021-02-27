Saturday, February 27, 2021
Article about gates in The Villages

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

You recently printed an article that stated Villagers were divided on the usefulness of gates in The Villages. I posed this question on a Facebook page of a group called The Villages Community Living. The responses were overwhelmingly in favor of the gates for both safety and security reasons. We are not divided. A more accurate headline would have been, “A few Villagers question the use of gates.” Your headline was misleading and, in my opinion, served only to create conflict where none really exists.

Arlene Mills
Village of Hillsborough

 

