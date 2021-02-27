Saturday, February 27, 2021
Letters to the Editor

COVID and the town squares

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I read with interest the conversation regarding town squares and the individuals’ decision on how conservative they want to be regarding the virus.
Rest assured that the one thing that will not change is that the three squares will never shut down and people will exercise their rights as we are entitled to. The bottom line is that it’s all about the money and the squares are huge cash cows for The Villages, the Developer and many of the stores who generate sales and pay rent to the Developer.
In addition, the “adult Disney World” effect of the town squares with drinking, eating and dancing nightly, and of course, the “livin’ the lifestyle” mantra, probably account for about 50 percent of the new and used home sales in The Villages.
You can buy a nice home in any number of 55 and over gated communities in Central Florida who have all the clubs, golf courses, pools etc. cheaper than you can in The Villages. But they don’t have free, live, entertainment 365 days a year. I have to believe that the individual who dreamed up the livin’ the lifestyle mantra was rewarded very handsomely.

Jeff Dobos
Village of Sanibel

 

