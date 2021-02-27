Saturday, February 27, 2021
Motorcyclist from Michigan dies after crash near Lake Deaton Plaza

Meta Minton

A motorcyclist from Michigan has died after a crash near Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages.

The 66-year-old man from Charlevoix, Mich. at 5:30 p.m. Friday had been westbound on State Road 44 when a vehicle turned left into the Publix grocery store parking lot and entered into the path of the motorcycle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist took evasive action in an attempt to avoid a collision, but overturned the motorcycle.

He was transported to an area hospital, but later died of injuries suffered in the accident.

The report said he was not wearing a helmet.

