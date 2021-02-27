Saturday, February 27, 2021
Letters to the Editor

Wear a mask and practice social distancing

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I always thought that the people living in The Villages were above average in intelligence.
Unfortunately, my observations have changed that opinion. According to the experts, the only way to completely eradicate the virus is that we all need to follow the guidelines set by the Coronavirus task force. They are held responsible for giving us accurate information.
Please wear a mask, practice social distancing and avoid large groups. We are all in this together, and need to show that we care for each other. Let’s be able to get back to “normal” as soon as possible!!

Jacqueline Miller
Village of Tamarind Grove

 

