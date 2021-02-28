11 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida surpasses 3 million Sunshine State residents vaccinated

Eleven more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 3 million vaccinations among Sunshine State residents.

Seven of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County, while the other four lived in Lake County. They are among the 1,588 tri-county area deaths, the 31,406 in Florida and the 513,054 across the country, statistics show.

As of Sunday, close to 4.7 million vaccinations had been administered in Florida, with 3,017,661 going to residents. Of those, 1,337,431 have received the first dose of the vaccine and 1,680,230 have received both doses, according to the Florida Department of Health.

As of Sunday, 244,455 vaccines has been administered in the tri-county area, with 187,722 of those going to local residents. Those numbers break down as:

Sumter County: 53,912 total vaccinations; 37,468 residents (21,024 first dose, 16,444 both doses);

Lake County: 106,246 total vaccinations; 65,957 residents (25,668 first dose, 40,289 both doses); and

Marion County: 84,297 total vaccinations; 53,089 residents (21,881 first dose, 31,208 both doses).

All told, Florida is reporting 1,909,221 cases – an increase of 5,539 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 1,874,154 are residents. A total of 81,150 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 30,942 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 31,406 deaths and 79,344 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 49 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 16 for a total of 4,151;

Leesburg up 12 for a total of 3,818;

Lady Lake up 8 for a total of 1,470;

Fruitland Park up 4 for a total of 673;

Wildwood up 3 for a total of 938;

Oxford up 2 for a total of 455;

Summerfield up 2 for a total of 1,738; and

Belleview up 2 for a total of 1,186.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 60,256 – increase of 156

Deaths: 1,588

Hospitalizations: 3,529

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 8,017 – increase of 27

Deaths: 238

Hospitalizations: 508

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,806), Wildwood (938), Bushnell (850), Coleman (829) and Oxford (455).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 24,611 – increase of 73

Deaths: 559

Hospitalizations: 1,288

Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,437), Leesburg (3,818), Eustis (2,181), Mount Dora (1,860) and Tavares (1,792). The Villages also is reporting 166 cases.

MARION COUNTY