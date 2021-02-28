Sunday, February 28, 2021
Domestic abuse suspect hospitalized after drinking rat poison

Meta Minton

Louis Howard Lacey

A domestic abuse suspect was taken to the UF Health Emergency Room after drinking rat poison.

Louis Howard Lacey, 49, is facing charges of battery by strangulation, aggravated battery, deprivation of emergency services, false imprisonment and simple battery.

A neighbor heard a disturbance and called Fruitland Park police at about 6 a.m. Thursday to a residence on Trudy Road.

A woman told police that Lacey had attempted to strangle her and held a fillet knife against her chin. An argument between the couple of six months had broken out after Lacey accused her of cheating on him.

Lacey was taken into custody, but while being transported to the Lake County Jail, he acted as though he was becoming ill. He told police had had consumed rat poison. He was monitored for four hours at the ER before being released. He was booked at the jail on $27,000 bond.

