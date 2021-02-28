Trump tops CPAC straw poll with DeSantis in second place

Former President Trump dominated the weekend Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando with a searing Sunday speech and the fervent support of those attending the annual gathering.

Trump garnered 55 percent in the straw poll which featured a list of 17 other names. Gov. Ron DeSantis, a close ally of the former president, was in second place with 21 percent. DeSantis got 45 percent in the straw poll in a scenario in which Trump was not a candidate. South Dakota Gov. Kristie Noem was in second place with 11 percent in that poll.

The highlight of the weekend CPAC conference was Trump’s speech in which he attacked President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the “fake” news media, among others.

He said the country needs “to eliminate the insanity of masks” and immediately get children back in school.

Trump received some of the greatest applause when he hinted at another run at the White House.

“Who knows? I may decide to beat them for a third time,” Trump said.

His CPAC speech had reflections of his campaign rally in October at The Villages Polo Fields. The Laura Branigan song “Gloria” blared before his arrival and Trump took the stage to Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.”

Five years ago, Trump won a straw poll put on by the Republican clubs of The Villages at Savannah Center. It was a record turnout.