Villager’s daughter placed on curfew and ordered to stay away from booze

A Villager’s adult daughter has been placed on a curfew and ordered to stay away from booze as conditions of her release from jail.

Heather Lynn Saunders, 33, was released last week from the Lake County Jail after her attorney persuaded a judge to set her bond at $10,000. Within hours of the bond being set, Saunders was released from the jail where she had been lodged since Feb. 6.

Conditions of her bond include a 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily curfew, she cannot consume alcohol or drugs and she cannot have possession or access to guns.

The Greensboro, N.C. native lives with her father at 715 Camelia Court in the Village of Country Club Hills. He appeared in court with his daughter last week.

Saunders had been arrested this past September after she allegedly pointed a shotgun at neighbors on the Historic Side of The Villages. She reportedly “racked” the shotgun and dared the neighbors to call police. She was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

While she was free on bond, she was arrested in January. She had been at the wheel of white 2010 Ford Mustang doing “donuts” in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart in Summerfield. She was found to be in possession of marijuana. Shortly after that incident, an order to revoke her bond was issued.