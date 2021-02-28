Wildwood teen arrested after returning to grandmother’s home

A Wildwood teen has been jailed on $10,000 bond after returning to his grandmother’s home in Oxford from which he has been banned.

Rodney Johnson, 19, was arrested Wednesday, one day after his release from the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest last month after trespassing at his grandmother’s home. When deputies arrived at the home this past Wednesday night, they found the grandmother waiting outside the residence. She told them Johnson was inside. He had been evicted from her home in August.

When Johnson realized deputies were on the scene, he fled through a window. He was found hiding in the dark near a dirt road.

Johnson had appeared in Sumter County Court on Tuesday and pleaded no contest to the trespassing charge. He was sentenced to time served and released.