Emily Amelia Palacino

Staff Report

Emily Amelia Palacino, 94 of Oxford, Florida, succumbed to COVID-19 at UF Health The Villages Hospital in The Villages, Florida on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

The daughter of Virginia and Ferdinando Conti, Emily Conti was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on July 11, 1926. She was the valedictorian of her class at Central High School and became a bookkeeper for the Bridgeport Brass Company. After the Second World War, she married her true love, Angelo Palacino. The couple worked together in the grocery business as she became a homemaker and mother. When the children were older, she pursued a career in accounting and finance, working at Churchill Business Forms in Newtown, Connecticut before moving with her family to Florida in 1972.

In Florida, Emily worked for the City of Coral Springs, where she lived until retiring in 1989. Upon retiring, Emily and Angelo combed the beach in Melbourne Beach, Florida where they lived until moving to The Villages area in 2007. She had been married to her beloved Angelo for nearly 65 years, at the time of his death in 2014. Emily enjoyed sewing, playing the piano and ukulele, cooking delicious Italian specialties, and travel (particularly visiting her children and grandchildren, cruising the Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico and trips for musical theater to New York and Branson, and for gaming to Las Vegas and Biloxi).

A devoted wife and selfless mother and grandmother, she is survived by daughter, Laurene Dempsey and her husband, Dennis of Gray, Maine; son, Richard Palacino and his wife, Janet of Tucson, Arizona and grandchildren: Patrick and Daniel Dempsey and Michelle and Joseph Palacino. She is also survived by her sister, Evelyn Fargiano and brother Dr. Robert Conti and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at Holy Martyrs Church in Falmouth, Maine on March 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. and livestreamed on the Parish of the Holy Eucharist website www.pothe.org. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hearing Health Foundation, 575 Eighth Avenue #1201 New York, NY (212) 257-6140 website: www.hearinghealthfoundation.org.

