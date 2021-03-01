History is changing before our eyes

To the Editor:

I admire and second David Noble’s recent letter. I, too, served during the Vietnam war but I was fortunate enough to serve at Arlington National Cemetery in the Army’s “1st Battalion, 3rd Infantry, The Old Guard.”

During my service I too recognized that things in America were changing. Those in uniform at that time were spit at and called names. It did not matter where you served, we were all guilty because we loved our country and joined the armed services.

Many times I have asked myself what happened? In truth, there is no one event it is the compilation of citizens believing the government knows best and will take care of us! That is not true and never was true.

The government does not create jobs, it stops job creation with job crushing over regulation. The government has no money except the money it takes from others and then hands out in a benevolent fashion like it is their’s to give. It is not! It is your money that they confiscate for the common good. So, while we need government for social justice and organized sanity. We do not need government in every form of our lives dictating to us how to live and what we can and cannot do.

The Golden Rule works fine, until it doesn’t then we need police, fire departments and EMS to save us from ourselves. All of these people play a key role in civilization. But re-writing history in our schools and forcing our children and grandchildren to forget the struggles and ugliness that we had to endure to maintain our freedoms, is not the answer. I remember a two room school with three grades in each room with one teacher. They never demanded we do things only one way. Instead we were encouraged to explain our solution and prove that our method worked.

Now history is actually changing before our eyes and we are letting it. Just as we stood up and served our country in the 1960’s we must all insist that our kids get the TRUTH not the fiction of the left. Democracy is tough. Many have died to protect our rights to it. Many more in foreign countries would die to get here for what we have and we act as though it is some unimportant theory in history. No! Democracy, in its true form is government by the people, for the people! That means we must all participate including saying NO when you hear someone trashing our country. Say NO, when the schools want to teach NEW HISTORY and revise what we know really happened to exclude the ugly parts.

The ugly parts happened and that is how we build character for our nation. A nation that has literally saved the world from itself time and again. Mr. Nobel is right on! When will we stand up to local, county, state and federal officials that do not have our best interest at heart. Being fiscally conservative has allowed me to retire to The Villages and maintain my lifestyle. I worked hard, I served my country and now I am attempting to enjoy my final years. But, the government is running amuck! It has no limitations to it’s powers to regulate everything in our lives! Some of this is necessary but revising history, spending foolishly and not providing for the future does not cut it. We cannot even build an electric grid that won’t fail or roads that last longer than five years. Wake up seniors! Stand up for what is right and stand against what you know is wrong. Government really is a reflection of ourselves.

If we go on, uninterested and uninvested in our government we will continue to get exactly what we deserve – a loss of democracy. The consumer and taxpayers pay all bills and in case you have not noticed, they are the same person – YOU! My two cents.

Robert Nyce

Village of El Cortez