Villager calls for more information about neighborhood burglaries

To the Editor:

Recently, I was driving my car eastbound on Morven Park Way in the Village of Belvedere in the 2400 block. There were three sheriff’s cars parked on the south side of the road. One of them was a crime scene investigation vehicle. No lights were flashing. One deputy was walking slowly from the north side of the street toward the vehicles. It is likely a daytime burglary.

Why can the Sumter County residents easily find where sex offenders are living in The Villages via the Sumter County sheriff’s website; but, they cannot find out if there have been recent burglaries in their neighborhoods? Making this information readily available to the residents in Sumter County would be helpful. It would encourage the public to report suspicious activity and to take precautions in securing their homes.

The other issue is the benefit of the gates in The Villages as a crime deterrent. Villages-News.com should ask the Sumter County sheriff about the burglary rate information that compares the burglary rates inside the gated areas within The Villages versus urban areas outside the gated areas. I have heard that the gates in The Villages reduce crime; we need to know the facts.

John Kastura

Village of Belvedere