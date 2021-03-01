Monday, March 1, 2021
81.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Wildwood magistrate OKs drug rehab site despite fierce opposition from neighbors

Marv Balousek

Despite fierce opposition from neighbors, Wildwood Special Magistrate Kris Vanderlaan Monday approved a zoning special exception that allows a Christian drug rehabilitation program to build a campus on the city’s west side.

The decision allows House of Hope to establish a permanent home and on the site after the program was forced out of its previous location two years ago when the property was sold.

This represents the conceptual drawing for the back approximately 10 acres of the property. The approximate 10 acres with frontage on 44A is designated for future development.

“I appreciate you coming here today and speaking,” Vanderlaan said after listening for nearly two hours to comments opposing and supporting the exception. “All of the issues that came up today are relevant. Some of them will be addressed by the city.”

He said opponents had not shown a clear danger or effect on neighbors or property values to warrant his rejection of the permit.

The year-long program plans to serve up to 20 men with drug problems. The 10-acre site is about three-fourths of a mile west of U.S. 301, north of the intersection of State Road 44 and Kilgore Street.

Two years ago, Sumter County rejected an effort by House of Hope to purchase property adjacent to this site after neighbors argued that it didn’t belong there.

This diagram shows where the House of Hope parcel would be located.

Since losing that property, the program has operated in houses, including a current home with six residents on Cleveland Avenue.

At Monday’s hearing, neighbors raised the same objections as two years ago while volunteers and staff said the facility would not endanger the neighborhood.

City development director Melanie Peavy said she received nearly two dozen letters and a petition with 85 signatures plus calls and emails opposing the exception. She said the property had been on the market for a decade.

“The program has a high success rate,” said Peavy, who recommended approval of the special exception. “Many individuals and families from surrounding communities have benefited greatly from House of Hope.”

But area residents said the campus would hurt their property values while endangering their children and grandchildren.

“It’s like putting a Cheesecake factory next to a Weight Watchers,” said Richard Spearman. “This is not the right fit. It is going to diminish our property values.”

Edna Adams said her 12-year-old granddaughter likes to ride her horse through nearby fields, but that she would not be safe with House of Hope nearby.

“It’s just across the street from a nice home,” said Dorothy Rocker. “We are trying to upgrade our safety rather than bring it down.”

Stephanie Bailey said her children love to play in the woods.

“The House of Hope would not allow them to play freely,” she said.

House of Hope volunteers and staff said the program is safe and there have been no incidents at the homes where it operates.

Lana Holmquist, one of the property’s current owners, said programs like House of Hope are badly needed.

“Is there any one of us who in our families has not been affected by drugs?” she asked.

Volunteer Joe Wilson said he has personal experience with addiction and his daughter recently marked her 18th year of sobriety.

House of Hope president Mary Starkey said the men in the program are sober, attend classes and many have children. The program follows them for two years after they finish the year in residence.

“The opioid crisis can have an impact on any of us,” she said. “Opioids have added a whole other dimension to what we do.”

Related Articles

Health

13 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases of virus across Florida slow dramatically

Thirteen more local residents have died of COVID-19 as Florida reported the fewest number of new cases of the virus in several months.
Read more
Crime

Local car dealership saleswoman arrested after tirade aimed at police officers

A local car dealership saleswoman was arrested after a tirade aimed at police officers.
Read more
Crime

Finance director at local car dealership arrested on DUI charge

The finance director at a local car dealership has been arrested on a drunk driving charge.
Read more
Crime

Driver arrested after running stop sign near Circle K at Trailwinds Plaza

A driver was arrested after running a stop sign near Circle K at Trailwinds Plaza inn Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police arrest woman with syringes and methamphetamine

A Summerfield woman was arrested after a traffic stop in Wildwood in which she was found to be in possession of hypodermic syringes, methamphetamine and marijuana.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man spotted talking to himself at closed grocery store jailed

A Summerfield man was jailed Sunday night after he was spotted talking to himself as he walked through the parking lot of the Pedro Grocery Store.
Read more
News

Trump tops CPAC straw poll with DeSantis in second place

Former President Trump dominated the weekend Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando with a searing Sunday speech and the fervent support of those attending the annual gathering.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,752FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
81.3 ° F
82.4 °
80 °
57 %
3.2mph
1 %
Tue
78 °
Wed
75 °
Thu
68 °
Fri
73 °
Sat
66 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment