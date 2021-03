To the Editor:

A first-time guest to The Villages went to the Charlotte pool yesterday. While sitting alone at the pool she was asked for her guest ID, no problem. The checker informed her that the “adult” pools are for adults 30 and over; she is a 25 year old adult old enough to vote, drink and die for our country but cannot go to the “adult” pool to relax away from screaming children. The checker was doing their job; the restriction is just wrong.

Pat McCarthy

Village of Charlotte