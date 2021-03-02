Man with knife arrested after altercation at I-75 exit ramp in Wildwood

A man armed with a knife was arrested after an altercation at the Interstate exit ramp at State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Leonard Manuel Johnson, 63, a native of Los Angeles, is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following his arrest this past Friday morning by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Another man told deputies that Johnson threatened to “cut him up” with a black-handled knife while both of them were at the northbound I-75 off ramp, according to an arrest report. The man had asked Johnson if he was willing to let him stand at the intersection. Johnson told him “no” and refused to move. The man asked a second time if he could “have the intersection,” but Johnson refused and told him, “If you don’t leave, I’m going to cut you up.”

When deputies interviewed Johnson, he changed his story several times, claiming he pulled the knife in self-defense. During a pat down he was found to be in possession of a fixed-blade knife as well as a black-folding knife.

Johnson was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. A hold was put on his custody by New Mexico.