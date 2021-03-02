Misguided motorist takes SUV down golf cart path in The Villages

A misguided motorist took a sport utility vehicle for a ride down a golf cart path Tuesday morning in The Villages.

A Villager in a golf cart was traveling in the opposite direction on the multi-modal path that parallels El Camino Real in front of Freedom Pointe when he was surprised to see the SUV coming directly at him. The driver of the SUV apparently realized the mistake and exited from the golf cart path onto El Camino Real. It was all captured on the golf cart’s dash cam.

Seeing cars on the multi-modal paths is a common occurrence here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Here are some examples: