Misguided motorist takes SUV down golf cart path in The Villages

Meta Minton

A misguided motorist took a sport utility vehicle for a ride down a golf cart path Tuesday morning in The Villages.

A Villager in a golf cart was traveling in the opposite direction on the multi-modal path that parallels El Camino Real in front of Freedom Pointe when he was surprised to see the SUV coming directly at him. The driver of the SUV apparently realized the mistake and exited from the golf cart path onto El Camino Real. It was all captured on the golf cart’s dash cam.

Seeing cars on the multi-modal paths is a common occurrence here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Here are some examples:

This white SUV wound up on the multi-modal path in March 2020 near Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

This car wound up on a golf cart path in 2017 near the Village of Pinellas gate.

The driver of this car in 2019 found himself tooling down the multi-modal path near the Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

The confused driver of an automobile in 2018 strayed onto the busy golf cart path near Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

