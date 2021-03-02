Sumter sheriff seeking help in nabbing thief who stole tools from Lady Lake Lowe’s

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in nabbing a bandit who ripped off tools from a Lowe’s Home Improvement store just outside The Villages.

The man entered the Lowe’s in the Lady Lake portion of Sumter County, located at 13705 N. U.S. Hwy. 441, on Jan. 18 and selected tools and other items valued at $379.98. He then exited the store without attempting to pay for the items, a sheriff’s office report states.

The thief has visible tattoos on his neck and forearms, which are shown in the photographs above. Anyone with information regarding the crime or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective J. Binegar at (352) 793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).