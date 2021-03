To the Editor:

I just read about a young man who was arrested for having drugs at the Comfort hotel in The Villages.

He lives on the Historic Side and is 23 years old! Why is this allowed to happen?

This is a community for people 55 and older. This is happening more and more frequently. Why is the Developer closing his eyes to this problem? Too involved with expanding to Leesburg and beyond?

Carol Baul

Village of Polo Ridge